Danny Rose raves about Tottenham player who’s ‘so special’

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is a player who’s “so special”, according to Danny Rose.
The 33-year-old waxed lyrical about the Spurs player on talkSPORT (27/7/23, 18:14).
Rose also said he hopes new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou gives Ndombele a chance next season.
Ndombele remains Spurs’ record signing, having joined the Lilywhites for a reported £63million in 2019.
However, the 26-year-old has struggled at Tottenham, and has been out on loan since the start of 2022.
Two seasons ago, he returned to Lyon for the second half of 2021-22. Last season, he was at Napoli the whole term.
Ndombele’s long-term future remains in the balance, with Postecoglou not making assurances one way or the other.
However, the Frenchman is yet to play in pre-season for Tottenham, and the Spurs boss did say he was available.
Rose, who made over 200 appearances for Tottenham during his career, hopes his former teammate will get a chance.
“I only got to have six months with Ndombele,” he said. “He is so special.
“I hope he is given a chance. He would be like a new signing for Spurs in there.”
Our view
Although Postecoglou has only had two pre-season games so far, he seems to have had a good look at most of the players.
Indeed, Giovani Lo Celso looks like he could force his way back into the Spurs first-team after 18 months out on loan.
However, Ndombele hasn’t made either of the matchday squads against West Ham and Lion City Sailors.
Ahead of the latter match, Postecoglou said the midfielder had been a ‘slow burner’ but was otherwise available.
Spurs have two more friendlies, against Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona. Let’s see if Ndombele features in either.
Hopefully it’s just a case of him needing to get up to speed and then he kicks on for the Lilywhites.