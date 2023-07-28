Danny Rose raves about Tottenham player who’s ‘so special’

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is a player who’s “so special”, according to Danny Rose.

The 33-year-old waxed lyrical about the Spurs player on talkSPORT (27/7/23, 18:14).

Rose also said he hopes new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou gives Ndombele a chance next season.

Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ndombele remains Spurs’ record signing, having joined the Lilywhites for a reported £63million in 2019.

However, the 26-year-old has struggled at Tottenham, and has been out on loan since the start of 2022.

Two seasons ago, he returned to Lyon for the second half of 2021-22. Last season, he was at Napoli the whole term.

Ndombele’s long-term future remains in the balance, with Postecoglou not making assurances one way or the other.

However, the Frenchman is yet to play in pre-season for Tottenham, and the Spurs boss did say he was available.

Rose, who made over 200 appearances for Tottenham during his career, hopes his former teammate will get a chance.

“I only got to have six months with Ndombele,” he said. “He is so special.

“I hope he is given a chance. He would be like a new signing for Spurs in there.”

Our view

Although Postecoglou has only had two pre-season games so far, he seems to have had a good look at most of the players.

Indeed, Giovani Lo Celso looks like he could force his way back into the Spurs first-team after 18 months out on loan.

However, Ndombele hasn’t made either of the matchday squads against West Ham and Lion City Sailors.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ahead of the latter match, Postecoglou said the midfielder had been a ‘slow burner’ but was otherwise available.

Spurs have two more friendlies, against Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona. Let’s see if Ndombele features in either.

Hopefully it’s just a case of him needing to get up to speed and then he kicks on for the Lilywhites.