Danny Rose left baffled after hearing what Daniel Levy has been saying about Tottenham recently











Danny Rose has admitted that he was left baffled after hearing what Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has said about the club’s recent signings.

It’s been a miserable week for Tottenham as they have now exited the Champions League, as well as the FA Cup. Spurs failed to turn around a 1-0 deficit at home to AC Milan last night and put in a lacklustre display.

Antonio Conte’s men were held to a goalless draw by the Serie A champions and it took them until the 94th minute to create a clear-cut chance in the game.

Rose was commentating on the last-16 clash on Sky Sports News and it’s fair to say that the former Spurs man didn’t hold back with his assessments of Levy.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Levy recently admitted that the club has made ‘mistakes’ in the transfer market over the past few seasons.

He said: “Since opening the stadium in April, 2019, we have invested over £500m in our Men’s First Team squad – putting us in the top five of spending in the Premier League – with a further £47m commitment in the January window, as we continue to support the team in the world’s most competitive league.

“Our spend levels show we have invested in the team – however, we walk a fine line between long-term investment and short-termism. This is why our recruitment must be first class as mistakes at this level have a financial and sporting impact for future seasons.

“We have felt, and continue to feel, the financial impact of supporting player purchases which have not worked out as planned. We have taken steps to improve this area of operations and we believe the recent transfer windows reflect this.” as relayed by TalkSPORT.

Now, Rose has commented on the Tottenham chairman’s statement and joked that he got fined for saying something similar a few years back.

“I heard recently, Daniel Levy said something about the signings haven’t been great and it’s bizarre that because I’m sure I said something like that six years ago and got fined two weeks wages but, here we are,” Rose said.

“But yeah, I think everybody’s got to be held accountable and it’ll be interesting to see where they go from here until the end of the season.”

Of course, Rose was referring to the comments he made back in 2017 about having to ‘Google’ Tottenham’s signings under Mauricio Pochettino.

“I am not saying buy ten players, I’d love to see two or three — and not players you have to Google and say, ‘Who’s that?’ I mean well-known players,” he said, as quoted by The Evening Standard.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Rose has never held back in expressing how he feels about the club’s transfer business and it’s fair to say that he’s spot on with his assessment.

Tottenham failed to kick on under Pochettino after reaching a Champions League final, mainly down to the lack of investment in the first-team squad beforehand.

Spurs’ business thereafter has been hit and miss at best, despite making some improvements since Fabio Paratici joined the club.

