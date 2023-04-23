Danny Rose lauds 'top-class' Newcastle star Kieran Trippier











Danny Rose has been speaking about Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier and he’s labelled him a ‘top-class’ full-back.

The former Tottenham defender was speaking on Sky Sports today ahead of Newcastle’s clash against his old side.

Of course, Rose and Kieran Trippier played alongside each other at Tottenham a few years back. And Rose was full of praise for the Newcastle man ahead of kick-off today.

Rose lauds ‘top-class’ Trippier

Speaking on Sky Sports, Rose claimed that Trippier was desperate to seal a move to St James’ Park from Atletico Madrid back in January last year.

“[He’s] brilliant, a good friend also, as a teammate he’s just consistent,” rose said. “His set-piece deliveries are just second to none.”

He added: “He’s a top-class right-back and he’s having a great season.”

“I was one of the first people to know about the potential move to Newcastle,” Rose said. “We were speaking daily about how much he wanted the move and he’d spoken to Eddie [Howe] and Kieran was adamant that he wanted to come here.

“I spoke to him before the game and he said it’s amazing, he’s so over the moon that he did make the move.

“He was at a massive club at Atletico Madrid, playing Champions League football, fighting for and winning the league there. It was a bit of a gamble because they were in a relegation battle at the time, but he’s over the moon he made that move.”

Trippier has been exceptional since making the switch to Newcastle and he’s arguably been one of the best right-backs in the Premier League this season.

He faced off against his old side today and Newcastle got off to a dream start. Eddie Howe’s men raced into a five goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

The Magpies certainly benefited from what was a shocking start to the game from Spurs defensively, but Howe’s men were clinical in-front of goal.

Harry Kane did manage to pull one for Spurs just after half-time, but the game was well and truly over inside the opening 15 minutes today.

Newcastle responded with yet another goal as Callum Wilson came off the bench to get in on the act and round-off a 6-1 win.

