Danny Rose was discussing Tottenham star Harry Kane on Sky Sports today and he believes the striker should leave the club.

Many have been discussing the future of Kane this season. He is now 29-years-old and his contract expires in the summer of 2024.

He is a world-class striker, with multiple Golden Boot awards, but he is yet to lift a trophy for club or country. With Spurs not winning a trophy since 2008, many believe that he will have to leave if he wants to win a title or cup.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Kane in the summer, but Danny Rose is certain that the Englishman should move on to a club pushing for trophies.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Danny Rose believes Harry Kane should leave Tottenham

Kane’s goal was the only highlight for Spurs as they were thrashed 6-1 by Newcastle. It was a great solo goal and he now has 24 goals in 32 appearances.

Rose was discussing the goal and moved on to talk about Kane’s future on Sky Sports (23/04/2023, 6:38 PM).

He said: “There have been a few times where I have seen him lose it and today will be one of them days. For me, I can imagine him being sat there thinking, as everyone in football does, I deserve better than this, and I hope he gets it.”

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

The former Tottenham man definitely has a good point. The striker has been pivotal for Spurs and without him, they would be in a lot more trouble.

Lauded as an ‘exceptional’ talent by Jurgen Klinsmann, Kane is world-class and definitely deserves to win a trophy. It does look like his best option would be to leave the club and go to a bigger club so that he can complete this achievement.

