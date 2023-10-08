Danny Murphy thinks £42m Tottenham man has made huge change to his game this season

Danny Murphy has been full of praise for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero following his imperious display against Luton Town.

Murphy was speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day and said that Romero was changed man this year.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The pundit praised Romero on his new found composure, claiming that his performances weren’t so emotional anymore.

Murphy said: “He’s [Romero] is potentially one of the best because he’s composing himself better.

“He’s not as emotional, he’s not diving in and wanting to fight everyone all of the time.

“Maybe the confidence of winning the World Cup, whatever it is, he’s maturing as a footballer.”

And I’m sure a lot of Tottenham fans will echo Murphy’s thoughts.

Romero has been akin to a new signing under Ange Postecoglou.

Playing alongside Micky van de Ven, Romero now looks like he has the mentality to be Spurs captain in the near future.

Perhaps as Murphy pointed out, Postecoglou came to Tottenham at the perfect time to work with Romero following the World Cup win.

Murphy says Romero is finally maturing at Tottenham

Whilst Romero has hit excellent levels for Spurs in the past, it’s rarely been over a consistent period.

And he is now one of several players thriving under Postecoglou’s new style.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Moreover, judging by their interactions on Instagram, Romero is very happy to be paired with his new Dutch partner.

And although other new signings like James Maddison have been quite superb, it may even be more satisfying for Tottenham fans to see their existing options improving so much.

Alongside Romero, Danny Murphy could have easily praised the likes of Pedro Porro or Son Heung-min at Tottenham.

It’s now almost hard to remember Son’s frustrating time last season.

Postecoglou is doing a brilliant job, and Romero’s form is glowing testament.