Danny Murphy shares what no-one’s said about £30m Arsenal star’s display

Danny Murphy has hit back at the criticism David Raya has received after his first-half display for Arsenal against Manchester City, insisting that no-one is talking about the pressure his backline put him under.

Murphy was speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel following the Gunners’ 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s side.

The performance of David Raya has attracted a huge amount of debate when you consider how little Manchester City forced him to do. The Spaniard kept a clean sheet. And it is hard to think of a significant save he had to make.

Instead, it was talk about the problems he potentially caused Arsenal that has followed his display. He looked unconvincing in the opening minutes. Speaking to Sky Sports, Gary Neville said that Raya was all over the place.

Danny Murphy defends David Raya after Manchester City win

And of course, there was one moment where he was charged down by Julian Alvarez. That nearly led to Manchester City getting the opening goal.

However, Danny Murphy believes that some of his Arsenal teammates have not shouldered anywhere near enough of the responsibility.

Murphy suggested that actually, the Gunners put Raya under more pressure with their reluctance to be brave on the ball. And thus, he praised Mikel Arteta for his comments afterwards.

“Do you know what, I just want to make a quick point on this. I get there’s a little bit of anxiety and criticism early on when he got closed down and stuff like that,” he told FIVE.

“But I didn’t hear anyone once talk about – and Arsenal weren’t just nervy because of Raya, right, they were all a bit nervy to play forward and be progressive on the ball – the amount of times he played out and it ended up back at him when you could see he was going to get pressed. And on two occasions where he got closed down fast, especially the one where Alvarez nearly scored, they’ve not even passed it back so he could kick it one touch. He’s got to take a touch. Nobody was talking about, I wouldn’t say it was irresponsible, but the lack of courage from the players in the backline to actually once they’ve played it out, you make a pass forward.

“He got rightly some criticism for his nonchalance. But they were all at it as well. In the first 25, half an hour of that game, Arsenal weren’t as confident as they normally are. So it’s a group thing. And I was pleased Arteta stuck up for him.”

Arsenal goalkeeper on course to keep his place

It is an interesting take. Both William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes were absolutely outstanding against City. However, they have to take some of the responsibility in Murphy’s eyes.

Raya did grow into the contest. And he looked much more assured in the second-half, thriving as Manchester City started to run out of ideas.

Arteta being happy with Raya’s performance arguably helps explain why he has dropped Aaron Ramsdale. That is clearly what he is looking for in his number one goalkeeper.

With that, it appears that the £30 million man is on course to keep his place after the international break.