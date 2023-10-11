Danny Murphy shares the one area Arsenal player has edge over 26-year-old Spurs star

Danny Murphy has suggested that the only thing that prevents James Maddison being alongside Martin Odegaard amongst the best creative players in the Premier League is the fact that the Tottenham Hotspur man rarely gets through 90 minutes.

Murphy was speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel with the Spurs star making an exceptional start to the campaign following his move from Leicester City.

Tottenham have produced a masterstroke signing James Maddison. The 26-year-old was relegated with the Foxes last season. However, he did his bit to keep the club up. And he has carried that form over into the Tottenham team.

Maddison has scored two goals and provided five assists for Ange Postecoglou’s side. And he has already been named as one of the vice-captains. Certainly, he is proving to be a bargain at £40 million.

Danny Murphy expresses one concern about James Maddison

Danny Murphy was asked whether Maddison deserves to be put alongside the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bruno Fernandes. And while Tottenham fans will argue that he most definitely should be, Murphy hinted that he still has one concern about Maddison.

“I think he’s up there with all of them in terms of his ability to create and make chances. I think the only question mark over Maddison which he seems to be doing pretty damn well at the beginning of this season is his defensive duties,” he told FIVE.

“Does he press with real intent or is it a bit more gestured? When it’s tight and hard and things aren’t going his way. He brings him off a lot, and Leicester did as well. Odegaard, I very rarely see him come off and he’s still pressing at the end, fit as, as well as the creativity.

“So that’s the only little bit I’d say with Maddison. But in terms of creativity, opening up a defence, finding a bit of space that no-one can; I’d like to see him score a few more with his ability, but he does chip in. But he’s got to be in the conversation with all those you just mentioned.

“What was he, £40 million? It’s looking like a snip.”

Tottenham star may have edge over Martin Odegaard so far

Tottenham fans may take exception to Murphy’s comments. Maddison has not come off before the 70th minute in the Premier League this season.

And he has actually been directly involved in more goals than Odegaard so far. The Arsenal captain has scored one more goal in the top-flight. But Maddison leads the way on assists by five to one.

There is no question that Maddison has previously struggled with injuries. And he has come off in the latter stages of games this season. But Ange Postecoglou is clearly making sure that he is giving Maddison the very best chance to be available as much as possible.

With Spurs and Arsenal leading the way in the Premier League right now, it will be very interesting to see which players ultimately has the better season.