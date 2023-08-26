Danny Murphy says Tottenham have made a ‘really impressive’ signing

Danny Murphy has described Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven as a “really impressive” signing.

The pundit was speaking on talkSPORT about the Spurs summer signing, who was interviewed by the radio station.

Tottenham have made a host of signings this summer, with Van de Ven joining from Wolfsburg to bolster the Spurs defensive ranks.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Dutchman has looked good so far, forming an effective partnership with Cristian Romero at the back.

Tottenham kept a clean sheet against Manchester United last time out and will hope for more of the same on Saturday.

Speaking about Van de Ven, Murphy said: “He looks a real talent, he looks a really good signing.

“He’s comfortable on the ball, which you expect. He’s got big presence, so good aerially, but actually he’s quite quick for a big man. I mean, he can get about.”

A little while later, he added: “He’s young so he’s going to make some mistakes along the way, I don’t think centre-halves get to their best till a bit later.

“But yeah, he looks a really good signing. Really impressive.”

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Our view

Tottenham really needed to bolster their defensive ranks this summer. Even in pre-season, we saw mistakes creep in at the back that could’ve almost been deemed characteristic.

For a team like Spurs, that shouldn’t be the case. So it’s good to see Van de Ven come in. Him and Romero look like they’ll become a great partnership.

Hopefully we’ll see even more additions at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the latter stages of the transfer window.