Danny Murphy says Tottenham have made a ‘really impressive’ signing

Danny Murphy has described Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven as a “really impressive” signing.
The pundit was speaking on talkSPORT about the Spurs summer signing, who was interviewed by the radio station.
Tottenham have made a host of signings this summer, with Van de Ven joining from Wolfsburg to bolster the Spurs defensive ranks.
The Dutchman has looked good so far, forming an effective partnership with Cristian Romero at the back.
Tottenham kept a clean sheet against Manchester United last time out and will hope for more of the same on Saturday.
Speaking about Van de Ven, Murphy said: “He looks a real talent, he looks a really good signing.
“He’s comfortable on the ball, which you expect. He’s got big presence, so good aerially, but actually he’s quite quick for a big man. I mean, he can get about.”
A little while later, he added: “He’s young so he’s going to make some mistakes along the way, I don’t think centre-halves get to their best till a bit later.
“But yeah, he looks a really good signing. Really impressive.”
Our view
Tottenham really needed to bolster their defensive ranks this summer. Even in pre-season, we saw mistakes creep in at the back that could’ve almost been deemed characteristic.
For a team like Spurs, that shouldn’t be the case. So it’s good to see Van de Ven come in. Him and Romero look like they’ll become a great partnership.
Hopefully we’ll see even more additions at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the latter stages of the transfer window.