Danny Murphy says Tottenham could crumble if two key players are out injured

Danny Murphy has been speaking about his former club Tottenham and conceded that things could change with a few injuries.

So far, Spurs are flying under Ange Postecoglou and sit top of the pile. They are playing free-flowing football and seeing off teams week in, week out.

Key to their form has been the performances of both Yves Bissouma and James Maddison in midfield.

However, Murphy has told TalkSPORT that if those two get injured, it could be the catalyst for a bad run.

Danny Murphy fears Bissouma and Maddison injuries

Speaking on Spurs over on TalkSPORT, Murphy offered up the following take on their form.

“The way they play, which is really brave, playing out. They continue to do it. They nearly, remember in the Arsenal game, shot themselves in the foot when Maddison dropped deep and Jesus missed that chance,” Murphy said.

“The test will come for any group of footballers to maintain that footballing philosophy when you’ve lost a few games and there’s murmurs. That’s when we’ll see. I don’t think they’ll change. I think he’s given them the freedom to do it.

“They’ve got quality. If they keep Bissouma and Maddison fit, they’ll keep doing it. But if they lose a few players and a few of them hide a bit, you might see a little poor run of form.”

Bigger tests to come

In the main, Tottenham’s games have been on the more favourable side of things and there are some huge games to come now for the North London outfit.

However, they are playing so well that it’s hard to see these big games being a problem for them. Sure, they might get caught out and as Murphy says, injuries could scupper things.

But in the main, this is a Spurs side brimming with confidence and it might end up taking more than one or two knocks to really set them back.

We’ve seen with Hojbjerg coming in for Bissouma that there is some depth, so we shouldn’t write them off just yet in terms of the title.