Danny Murphy says Manchester United would be doing so much better if they had Liverpool man

Danny Murphy has suggested that Manchester United would be in a much better position if they had Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in charge as he discussed the pressure Erik ten Hag is currently under.

Murphy was speaking on talkSPORT after United suffered yet another defeat on Tuesday, losing 3-2 to Galatasaray at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

It has been a miserable start to the season for Manchester United. They have lost six of their first 10 games this term, including both of their fixtures in the Champions League.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, they are four points closer to the relegation zone than Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Unsurprisingly, there is proving to be plenty of debate over the future of Erik ten Hag.

Danny Murphy thinks Manchester United would be doing better with Jurgen Klopp in charge

Ten Hag took United forward in his first season. So it is a real surprise that they appear to have gone backwards in this campaign.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Danny Murphy suggested that the Dutchman needs to get more time. However, he did claim that the club would not be in such a dire situation if they had Jurgen Klopp in charge.

He told talkSPORT: “I think there’s a simple question that needs answering: would this group of players be in a better position and playing better football and look more established and more competent with a different manager?

“If you put Klopp or Guardiola in there now, Man U would be better. Because they’ve got better players than their league position says.”

Erik ten Hag now has a point to prove

It is hardly surprising that Murphy believes that the Liverpool boss would be better equipped to manage this Manchester United team than ten Hag.

Klopp has won almost every honour available to him during his time at Anfield, including both the Premier League and the Champions League. And he has worked wonders with a number of players who had been written off at various points.

Ten Hag is still establishing himself at the elite level. He did brilliantly at Ajax and achieved a lot. But he had not previously worked in one of Europe’s top leagues.

He will still be confident that he can turn things around at Manchester United. But he has definitely got a number of doubters to now silence.