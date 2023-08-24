Danny Murphy says Liverpool have signed a really ‘powerful’ player

Liverpool summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai has very much hit the ground running at Anfield.

In early July, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds signed the Hungary international from RB Leipzig in a reported £60million deal.

And Szoboszlai was outstanding in both of Liverpool’s Premier League games so far this season.

He was really sharp in his competitive debut for the Reds against Chelsea.

He was excellent technically, linked up well with his teammates, tracked back fiercely and weighed in with strong tackles.

Then, against Bournemouth, he was outstanding in possession, used the ball well, and also tracked back to help Trent Alexander-Arnold out on occasion.

‘We’ve got a player’

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy, speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, lauded the new Liverpool signing.

“The biggest take was Szoboszlai,” Murphy said. “I’ve seen both games, 90 minutes, the Chelsea game and the Bournemouth one.

“I think it’s sometimes a bit silly to get carried away after two games, but when you’ve played like we have, sometimes – you know.

“And I’ve watched him twice… whoa. I’m seeing this powerful, technically gifted, elegant footballer.

“Yet he’s got that tenacity. You know, ‘I want to win the ball back and I’ll put my foot in’, it’s not gestured, he’ll have it.

“I don’t think you’ll see him crunching into 50/50s all the time because he’s so forward-thinking.

“But the way he was ghosting past people. And not at speed at times, the awareness to know where people are.

“I knew he had a great strike anyway. You know, when you go online and you see bits they do a reel of.

“He’s got a hell of a strike, so he’s going to score goals. But I was like ‘we’ve got a player’.”

Our view

When new signings come on board, it can be a mixed bag as to how quickly they get used to their new team.

It’s always a bonus when a player hits the ground running, and Szoboszlai has done just that.

In just two games, he has shown he’s a cut above. Hopefully he can keep up the good work and help Liverpool have a successful season.