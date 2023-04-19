Danny Murphy says he's just changed his mind on Harry Kane's future











Danny Murphy has suggested that he has now changed his mind over whether he thinks Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Murphy was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, and was asked whether he thinks Kane will remain at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or move away, with Manchester United a potential option.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

There is a huge question mark over a few things concerning Tottenham heading into the summer. They do not have a permanent manager. They are sliding backwards in the table. And Harry Kane is heading into the final year of his contract.

Kane’s future has been a talking point for some time. He is 29 years of age. And the next contract he signs may be one of the last big deals he commits to during the peak of his career.

With Spurs in decline, some may be expecting the England captain to push to leave. And Murphy is now one of those, with the former Tottenham man admitting that he has recently changed his mind on whether he thinks Kane will stay.

“Do you know what, I got asked this a couple of weeks ago and I thought he’ll stay now. I did,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

“Not just Conte going, they’re falling off, the fans are disgruntled, their squad is not playing well, probably not going to be in the Champions League by the looks of it – I don’t think so anyway, I think Newcastle and United will get those – and I think that’ll be enough. If they don’t get in the Champions League, I think he’ll go to United.”

It does appear that plenty of Tottenham fans are getting to the point where they would not begrudge Kane a move away.

Spurs appeared to have a big opportunity to move forward after finishing fourth last season. But they did not capitalise. And they seem to have gone backwards since.

There are further problems. The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea will surely be nowhere near as bad next season. And Manchester United and Newcastle will want to improve further.

You do get the feeling that Kane would love nothing more than to realise his ambitions in a Tottenham shirt. But that, as things stand, does not appear to be possible.

There are not many sides who could afford Kane. And you would imagine that Daniel Levy would be desperate to avoid selling him to a Premier League rival.

But Kane is in a stronger position – if he does want to go – due to his contract situation.