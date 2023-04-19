Danny Murphy says 24-year-old Arsenal player's gone under the radar











Danny Murphy thinks it has gone under the radar just how good Martin Odegaard has been for Arsenal this term, as he backed the Norwegian to potentially win the Premier League player of the season award.

Murphy was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, and was asked which player could take home the title.

Obviously, names such as Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka received a mention as Arsenal and Manchester City battle over the Premier League title.

But Murphy suggested that Martin Odegaard simply has to be in the conversation. In fact, he suggested no player has been more influential on their side this season than the 24-year-old.

Murphy thinks Odegaard has gone under radar

Odegaard has thrived as captain this season. Of course, he provided a taste of what he could do last season as Mikel Arteta’s men enjoyed a superb rise up the table.

But he has kicked on to another level this season. Arsenal fans know just how good the former Real Madrid player has been in their push towards the title.

But perhaps he has not received the full credit he deserves. Certainly, Murphy thinks Arsenal would not be in contention to get their hands on the Premier League title if Odegaard was not in their ranks.

“I’m actually going to throw one out there. I think the biggest impact on any team is Odegaard,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel. “I think what he has done, he knits together them. There’s so many games where I’ve seen Arsenal not quite at it, and he’s the one. He’s the one that takes the ball in dangerous areas and tries those passes. ‘I’m going to make that pass’. Some of his passing, his disguised passing splitting the defence, he’s the one that takes responsibility. Saka could come into that conversation. I get it. But he plays wider.

“In the middle of the park, that’s where you have to have the most balls to keep getting on the ball. He has been in sensational form. And so many times I watch him and I think woah, what another performance.

“Now it’s become expected. Saka’s getting all the headlines. Martinelli did early on. When they talk about the midfield of Arsenal, it’s Partey’s great, Xhaka’s done well. I think he goes under the radar.”

It is frightening to think that Odegaard is only 24 years of age. He seems to have been around for some time. And he certainly feels like one of the most experienced members of Mikel Arteta’s young squad.

He could yet improve further. And yet, he has already scored 11 goals in the Premier League while also providing seven assists.

Certainly, no-one could have any complaints whatsoever if Odegaard was the player who scooped many of the individual accolades after this season.