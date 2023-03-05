Danny Murphy praises Kieran Trippier despite Newcastle loss











Danny Murphy has told Match of the Day that Kieran Trippier was very good for Newcastle United in their loss to Manchester City, but made one key mistake which led to the second goal.

Newcastle have now not won any of their last five games in all competitions. However, there were some very positive signs at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Magpies caused plenty of problems for Pep Guardiola’s men. But ultimately, City were able to get the job done and briefly close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Murphy praises Trippier despite Newcastle loss

City’s second goal was agonising for Newcastle as it came at a time when Eddie Howe’s side appeared to be growing into the contest again. And they had their opportunities to equalise.

Unfortunately, a mistake from the £12 million defender was punished as he gave the ball away in Newcastle’s half. Murphy did however, suggest that the right-back was one of those who could be pleased with his display.

“Trippier again, another good performance, made very few mistakes,” he told Match of the Day. “But the one he did, while Newcastle were in the ascendancy, he gets punished for. He could have played it long, he could have played it to the right, he played a little one in there, it gets nicked.”

Plenty for Newcastle fans to be excited about this season

The good news for Newcastle is that the race for the top-four remains in their hands. Tottenham went on to lose later on in the day at Wolves. And with that, the Carabao Cup finalists remain four points off fourth with two games in hand.

They also have just the Premier League to focus on after their trip to Wembley. Whether the cup final was the reason or not, there is no question that their form dipped ahead of the clash with Manchester United.

Newcastle can put that behind them and get their league form back on track. And the signs on Saturday were extremely promising. The visitors had the chances to get something from the game.

They now have a favourable run of fixtures. The likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest and West Ham are ahead amongst their next four matches.

There is definitely still a lot for Newcastle fans to be excited about in the remaining weeks of this season.