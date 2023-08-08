Danny Murphy now urges £40m player to reject West Ham this summer

Danny Murphy has claimed that Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is ‘better’ than West Ham United.

The pundit has been speaking to talkSPORT about West Ham’s interest in the midfielder and believes McTominay should be aiming to secure a move to a top-six club.

West Ham seem to be finally stepping up their attempts to bolster David Moyes’ squad as they close in on a deal to sign Edson Alvarez from Ajax.

Of course, the Hammers lost their skipper Declan Rice last month as he completed a big-money move to Arsenal.

But West Ham are yet to bolster their squad this summer and have been heavily linked with a double swoop for Manchester United duo Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire.

Yet, Danny Murphy has urged McTominay to wait for a bigger move.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Murphy urges McTominay to snub West Ham

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy claimed that McTominay has the ability to play for a top six side.

“I think he’s better than West Ham,” the pundit said. “It’s no disrespect to West Ham, it’s a compliment to him.”

Adrian Durham questioned Murphy’s claim by asking if he believes McTominay is a Champions League player.

“They were in the bottom three for god knows how long,” Murphy said. “He doesn’t want to go to a relegation battle when he’s been playing at Manchester United and been the best player for his country.

“He’s a good player, McTominay. He’s super athletic, good footballer, scores goals.”

He added: “I think he’s a top six or top seven player. I like him”

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

McTominay struggled for minutes at United last season after the arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old was a mainstay under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but has seen his minutes reduced after the arrival of Erik ten Hag.

While McTominay may have some decent options on the table should he decide to leave Old Trafford, West Ham certainly wouldn’t be a move that’s below him.

The Hammers picked up European silverware last season and McTominay would get the opportunity to play more regularly in East London.

But with the Reds Devils demanding around £40 million for the Scotsman, it’s difficult to see West Ham matching their demands.