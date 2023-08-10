Danny Murphy has now shared whether Harry Kane should leave Tottenham Hotspur and join Bayern Munich this summer.

Murphy was speaking on TalkSPORT (10/8 10:44am) as arguably the biggest news of the summer transfer window broke today.

As reported by David Ornstein and Alasdair Gold, Tottenham have now accepted an £86m offer from Bayern Munich for Kane.

Harry Kane’s contract situation has caused clubs to believe they can sign the 30-year-old this summer.

He can leave on a free transfer next year and Tottenham appear to have decided to cash in now.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Ultimately, the final decision remains with Kane, although for much of the summer, it’s been reported that he’s keen on the move.

Danny Murphy has now shared whether he thinks Kane should leave Tottenham for the Bundesliga this summer.

It represents an opportunity to immediately return to the Champions League and potentially win his first league title.

But, he’d be leaving behind the chance to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record and winning silverware with his boyhood club.

Murphy gives verdict on Kane leaving Tottenham

Asked about the move, Murphy said: “Well, it’s been on the cards for a while, hasn’t it chaps?

“I think it’s a great move for him if I’m honest and I can’t see it not happening. I think the amount of effort Bayern have gone to to get the deal over the line, there’s no way they’d be doing that if they hadn’t had the go-ahead from [Harry] Kane that he’s keen to do it.

“The finances would have already been discussed, I’m more than certain about that as that’s the way football is.

“It’s going to be a wonderful opportunity for him, he’s going to have a four-year contract, maybe five, that’s four opportunities of winning the Champions League.

“The opportunities he’s got on the table, this is the best move for him. He’s not going to win the Champions League at Spurs, he’s not going to win the Premier League at Spurs.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

“The only thing he’s giving up is the goalscoring record, but in terms of his career, when he looks back in 10 years, he could well be looking at not just Bundesliga titles which seem pretty nailed on, but you’re looking at maybe one or two Champions League titles along the way.

“The only other two teams you could say at the moment who would be competitive with them for the Champions League are Man City and Real Madrid.”

Tottenham fans will hope Kane disagrees with Murphy and decides to turn down the move.

It would leave Daniel Levy in an awkward position after finally agreeing on a deal with Bayern having been so reluctant to name an asking price.

It now looks less likely than ever that Kane will extend his stay in North London.

However, until an official announcement is made, anything could happen.