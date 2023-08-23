Danny Murphy has issued his verdict on Kalvin Phillips with Liverpool showing interest in the Manchester City midfielder ahead of the final week of the summer transfer window.

Murphy was talking on talkSPORT after journalist Alex Crook suggested that the Reds definitely have an interest in the England international.

Kalvin Phillips looks to be one player who could move in the final stages of the window. Unfortunately, his time at the Etihad Stadium is yet to really get going. And the early signs suggest that this campaign could be a frustrating one.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Phillips has been an unused substitute in all four games Pep Guardiola’s men have played in all competitions. So that may leave the 27-year-old with some food for thought ahead of the deadline.

Crook suggested that Liverpool are interested in Phillips. And that led to Murphy being asked about the possibility of the former Leeds United man ending up on Merseyside.

Murphy issues verdict on Liverpool targeting Kalvin Phillips

He did not seem too enthusiastic about the possibility. But he did suggest that he would be open to the idea of Phillips ending up at Liverpool.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

“It would depend on the price. If it was a half price of what they got for him, maybe it would make sense,” he told talkSPORT. “But there is a stumbling block in terms of the perception. I think if Liverpool were seen to be getting a player at City who couldn’t get a kick, I’m not sure how that would go down.

“But I like him, I think he’s a talent. I wouldn’t be that disappointed if Liverpool got him. I think he is a talent and he would be great cover or make that position his own as they only have Endo really who can play that position.”

Liverpool probably do need to strengthen further in the middle of the park before the window shuts. The likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have shown glimpses of their quality following their respective moves this summer.

Meanwhile, they have also brought in Wataru Endo. But, as Murphy notes, Jurgen Klopp’s side still lack depth in that position.

If Phillips is available for a decent price, he could be a smart addition. He has had difficulties with injuries. But he has proven himself in the Premier League.

So it may be a shrewd piece of business if Manchester City are open to offers.