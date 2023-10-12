Danny Murphy is convinced £50m player is leaving after he’s linked with Arsenal

Danny Murphy has now said that he would be amazed if Arsenal target Marc Guehi didn’t leave his club Crystal Palace this summer.

Murphy was speaking on talkSPORT and mentioned that Guehi did now look like a Champions League level player.

Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal were said to be keen admirers of Guehi this summer even if a deal may have to wait for a later date.

And Murphy was even convinced that Guehi should now be part of England’s strongest eleven.

He said: “As a centre half for Palace he looks the real deal.

“I’d be amazed if he wasn’t gone in the summer, he’s a Champions League level player.

“And for me right now he’d be in the England eleven.”

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Should Arsenal ignite their interest in windows to come, Guehi could be a very strong addition at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side are well stacked in the area, but the Spaniard doesn’t seem adverse to piling up the quality.

David Raya was an unnecessary signing in the eyes of some Arsenal fans, and yet he’s now helping improve performances.

Murphy suggests that Guehi would be good enough for Arsenal

It’s hard to imagine that Guehi would immediately disrupt a partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes should interest advance.

But the £60m man would add very welcome competition in the back line.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jakub Kiwior is a promising talent, but doesn’t look like he’s about to disrupt the current pairing.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has made a strong case to start at centre-back, but that might not be something Arteta envisions.

Nonetheless, Arsenal fans probably will agree with Murphy’s opinion that Guehi is ready for the next step.

And they may find the signing even more satisfying given rivals Chelsea probably now regret the day they let him go.