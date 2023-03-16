Danny Murphy desperate to see Mason Mount join Liverpool











Danny Murphy has told talkSPORT that he loves everything about Mason Mount and suggested that Liverpool should be desperately trying to sign the Chelsea star this summer.

It appears that there is a huge question mark over Mount’s future at Stamford Bridge. Talks over a new contract are at a stalemate. And that has prompted a number of sides to take an interest in the 24-year-old.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

As reported by The Telegraph, Liverpool are one of the teams who want Mount. Meanwhile, both Manchester City and Manchester United are admirers of the attacking midfielder.

Murphy would love Mason Mount at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s men are certainly going to strengthen in the middle of the park this summer. It would be an unforgivable mistake not to.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

And Murphy has reacted to speculation surrounding the future of Mount at Chelsea by suggesting that Liverpool should move heaven and earth to try and get him in at Anfield.

“I would definitely want to keep him because I know what I’m getting. I’m getting 100 percent commitment, a player who loves the club, a player who’s got great technical ability. He can play in various positions. He’s capable of more output in terms of end product than he is now,” he told talkSPORT.

“I think he’s a super talent, Mason Mount. And I think he’s a really good character as well. I’m on board with him, I love everything about him. I would be desperately trying to get him to my club if I was Liverpool or Man U.”

It is a surprise to see Mount’s future in such doubt. He has been synonymous with Chelsea in the last few years. And he looked destined to be a player the club built their team around for a long, long time.

You can understand why there is such interest. As Murphy notes, he has had a poor season by his own standards. But he has been directly involved in 70 goals in 192 games for Chelsea in all competitions.

His contract expires at the end of next season. So it may not be too long before it becomes apparent where his future lies.

And if his future remains uncertain heading into the summer, Chelsea can surely expect bids.

Liverpool absolutely need further quality in the next window. Something not far off an overhaul is probably required. And they need more players at, or approaching their peaks.

Mount ticks that box. So you can understand why Murphy is so keen to see him on Merseyside.