Danny Murphy asked whether Liverpool or Everton will win on Monday











Danny Murphy has told talkSPORT that he still believes Liverpool will win the Merseyside derby on Monday, but admitted that Everton’s hopes of winning the game have been boosted considerably in the last few days.

It is going to be a fascinating match-up at Anfield. Liverpool, of course, currently appear to be a team in crisis. Jurgen Klopp’s men have won one of their last seven games in all competitions.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

And the only team they have beaten in that run then beat the Reds 3-0 at the weekend. Liverpool now sit in mid-table. And they are as close to the relegation zone as the top-four.

Murphy still backing Liverpool to beat Everton

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Klopp does not appear to have the answers right now. And with that, it seems to be potentially the worst time for the Reds to play their Merseyside rivals.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Everton sit inside the relegation zone. However, it would be no surprise if many more people were tipping the Toffees to stay in the top-flight.

They have appointed Sean Dyche as the successor to Frank Lampard. And the Dyche era started in perfect fashion, with Everton beating league leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park.

With that, Liverpool fans must be fearful that Everton may spring a surprise after this weekend. But Murphy still thinks that the Reds will just about come out on top.

“I think Liverpool will still edge it, because they’re at home. It’s become more interesting since the result against Arsenal,” he told talkSPORT when asked about who will win.

Everton will certainly be up for the game. So it could be the best or worst fixture for the Reds.

Should they raise their game and win, it could represent a real turning point. Defeat however, will lead to more uncomfortable questions about what Liverpool do now.

One of those for some may perhaps be – rightly or wrongly – whether Klopp can actually turn things around.