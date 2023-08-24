Danny Murphy already stunned by what Jurgen Klopp has done at Liverpool this season

Danny Murphy has admitted that he was left stunned after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp named a midfield three of Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai at Stamford Bridge.

The former Liverpool midfielder has been speaking on Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE and discussed his former side’s struggles in midfield.

Klopp raised a few eyebrows on the opening weekend of the Premier League as he named an attacking line-up at Chelsea.

Liverpool were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge after dominating the early stages of the game.

Of course, the Reds had missed out on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea at that point and had no recognised holding midfielder in their squad.

Klopp opted to use Gakpo in a midfield role alongside two more attack-minded midfielders Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

And Anton Ferdinand has praised the German boss’ audacity to name such an attacking midfield during the early stages of the season.

Murphy on Liverpool’s midfield

Speaking on FIVE, Ferdinand discussed Klopp’s new-look midfield and Murphy admitted he was shocked after seeing Liverpool’s starting line-up for the Chelsea clash.

“Do you know what? The audacity of Klopp playing a midfield three that isn’t really defensive – I think it’s brilliant,” Ferdinand said.

“It’s refreshing, it’s like ‘Ok, I believe in my philosophy and that’s it – go out and play’.

“Playing them three in midfield, especially going to Stamford Bridge for the first game of the season.”

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw the team sheet,” Murphy admitted.

Ferdinand added: “It’s almost like ‘I don’t care about you’ and I like that, personally. I love it. But to compete, you can’t do that. Impossible!”

Of course, the midfield three of Gakpo, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai seems to just be a short-term measure until Klopp brings in fresh faces in the middle of the park.

Liverpool have since moved to snap up former Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo and they are likely to dip in the market for another midfielder.

The Reds haven’t been at their best during the very early stages of the season and that’s likely down to a lack of balance in midfield.

But Klopp will certainly be hopeful of fixing that issue before the transfer window slams shut and Endo should add a bit of bite to their midfield.