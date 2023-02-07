Danny Mills delivers verdict on Marcelo Bielsa potentially becoming Leeds manager again











Danny Mills has had his say on Marcelo Bielsa potentially returning to Leeds United to become their next manager.

The Whites parted with Jesse Marsch after a bunch of terrible results this season. They’ve won just four games all campaign – two of which came in the first three games back in August.

With the threat of relegation looming, a decision had to be made, and Leeds sacked Marsch.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Danny Mills doesn’t want Marcelo Bielsa as next Leeds United manager

Leeds have been linked with a whole host of managers since Marsch was shown the door, and there are a few exciting names in contention to take over the job.

However, the one name that’s making rounds on social media for one reason or another is Marcelo Bielsa, who still remains a hero to Leeds fans for everything he did for them a few years ago.

Mills, who played over 100 times for Leeds, was asked if he would take Bielsa back at the club. The pundit urged his old side to stay away from the Argentine.

He said on talkSPORT (6th February, 4:30 pm), as quoted by HITC: “Bielsa-ball’ was tremendous. Fantastic!

“But it does have its flaws. (Bielsa’s philosophy) is not what you need to get out of a relegation battle. That’s what got them into that relegation battle in the first place!

“You look at Sean Dyche at Everton and you think: ‘Well, he is going to make them very, very solid’. If Bielsa comes in, (Leeds) might score one or two more, but then they are going to concede loads.

“Is that going to improve them? I don’t think so.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

TBR View:

An argument can be made for and against Bielsa with respect to the 67-year-old returning to Elland Road.

Mills definitely has a point. Bielsa’s philosophy in the months leading up to his sacking made Leeds very easy to score against. That’s why they lost so many games, and the Argentine had to go.

Now, however, Leeds have a much better squad. Bielsa-ball could well be much more effective with the likes of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie in the middle of the park, and it really would be exciting if they go down the route of bringing good old Marcelo back.

However, as things stand, it doesn’t look like he’ll be the man.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

