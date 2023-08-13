Daniel Sturridge has now made a claim about Harry Kane coming back to Tottenham

Harry Kane has finally left Tottenham and moved to Bayern Munich and pundit Daniel Sturridge has shared his thoughts on the transfer.

It has been a busy summer for Tottenham, manager Ange Postecoglou has brought in some new players, but there was always doubts about the future of Kane.

The transfer saga was finally ended when the English striker moved to Germany this week. It will leave a big hole in the Spurs side but no doubt they will try and sign a replacement this summer.

Now, pundit Daniel Sturridge has spoken about the player and he has made a claim about the player coming back to the North London club.

Daniel Sturridge makes big claim about Harry Kane

Sturridge was a pundit on Sky Sports for Super Sunday (1:05PM BST 13/08/2023) and spoke about Kane moving to Bayern Munich. He said: “I think it’s a great opportunity for him. I think the club that he is going to has always been competitive in Europe. Of course, it was a big decision for him and I think it was the right time to taking that opportunity. I mean, he is only 48 goals from equalling the record.

“That’s what, 12 goals a season at the age of 33, 34 if he does decide to come back to the Premier League. So it’s very likely that he can still break the record if he comes back.

“Right the vital importance for him is to win trophies and add that to his resume. Moving forward, I would anticipate that he will end up coming back to the Premier League and trying to break that record.”

No doubt Harry Kane will still have an eye on that great Premier League record. It is an opportunity for the player to write his name in history.

He could go to Bayern for a couple of years, try to win the Champions League and then head back to England to try and beat the record that Alan Shearer has.

It will be interesting to see how the striker gets on in Germany and also how Spurs will get on without him at the club anymore.