Harry Kane and two other Tottenham stars vital to Daniel Levy in new manager discussions











Daniel Levy and Tottenham Hotspur are once again on the lookout for a new manager, or so it might seem.

Antonio Conte is more or less guaranteed to leave Spurs. The question now is whether he goes now, or the club keeps him until the end of the season before going for another new face.

Certainly, for Daniel Levy, the pressure is on more than ever to get the right man. Conte was seen as a guarantee of success by some. But his appointment has been a failure, other than securing a top four place last term.

Who Levy goes for next is anyone’s guess. A number of names have already been mentioned, including Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi.

And according to The Athletic, whatever course of action Levy takes is set to involve some experienced players.

The Athletic reports how Levy is likely to consult with Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, and Eric Dier on whether or not to sack Conte imminently or further down the line. As experienced players within the squad, Levy will see their opinion from the ground as crucial.

Of course, the flipside to that is that those three have all been around and seen numerous managers depart. Some fans, then, might argue that those players are as much the problem as any manager.

TBR’s View: Levy needs to choose his own path for Tottenham

It’s all well and good asking the opinion of a few players but surely Daniel Levy can forge his path and make his own decisions here.

The Tottenham players have failed under numerous coaches now. The common denominator is those players. Pochettino, Santo, Mourinho, and now Conte, all having failed to get a tune out of them.

Levy’s next managerial call is massive. He must get it right. And to do so, he might have to simply follow his own gut feel rather than include others.