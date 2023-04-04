Daniel Levy should appoint Mauricio Pochettino following Tottenham chants - TBR View











Tottenham chants from the match against Everton last night provided Daniel Levy with the ideal managerial appointment for their fan base.

Tottenham conceded another last minute equaliser against a relegation battling side in the Premier League. Despite Antonio Conte being sacked it seems they still have big problems.

The club currently have Cristian Stellini as the interim manager. This has left football fans wondering who the North London side will sign permanently.

The All Things Tottenham Podcast revealed the chants from the away end last night saw the Spurs fans chanting for Mauricio Pochettino. This isn’t the first time we have heard these chants this season either.

Tottenham fans chant for Pochettino

The Argentinian manager had some great times at Spurs. This included a Champions League final and making the side a consistent top four side.

Like many managers at Spurs, the club then started to become inconsistent, and this eventually led to his sacking. Despite this fans of the North London side love him and always seem to want him back.

With lots of Spurs fans clearly wanting Pochettino back, Daniel Levy should look to reappoint the manager. By doing this, he would get a lot of supporters back on his side.

Pochettino managed 293 games at Spurs, picking up 160 wins along the way, per Transfermarkt. The side also scored a very impressive 559 goals during this period and this attacking style of football is something fans of Tottenham have missed since his departure.

Not only was he loved by fans, but also a lot of the players who still remain at the club, like Harry Kane. The fear around Pochettino is that he might not be the man who is able to take them one step further and win their first trophy since 2008. This was the League Cup.

Sadly no trophy is the one thing that ruins Pochettino’s time at the club; however, with arguably a better squad, his return could change fortunes at the club.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

