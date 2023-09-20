Daniel Levy shares what Tottenham are looking to do that’ll give fans ‘great thrill’

Tottenham Hotspur are a different beast this season, getting results and playing good football for the most part.

Spurs sit second in the Premier League table and, even against a stubborn Sheffield United last week, did enough to take all three points.

Ange Postecoglou deserves a lot of credit for what he’s done at Tottenham in such a short space of time.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Likewise, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy deserves credit for bringing the Australian to N17.

Postecoglou joined Tottenham to a somewhat mixed reaction, but he’s quickly won most of the fans over.

On Tuesday, Levy took part in a fans’ forum at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and was asked about a number of topics.

He spoke at length about Postecoglou and how he was eager to appoint the 57-year-old as he understood the club’s DNA.

The Spurs chairman also believes that Postecoglou will restore the bond between the first team and the club’s academy going forward.

“One of the reasons why we asked Ange to become our manager is that he believes in the academy,” Levy said, as quoted by football.london.

“The relationship between the first team and the academy is really important.

“This is a club where we as fans get a great thrill out of seeing a player coming out of academy and into the first team.

“We want to see that flourish and I think that over the years we’ve got some very good players in our academy and we’ll see them coming into the first team.”

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Our view

Sometimes, you have to make decisions that aren’t universally popular but will reap rewards in time.

Not everyone was pleased when Tottenham appointed Postecoglou, but he has surely won every doubter over.

And we’re only at the beginning of his tenure. The more time he works at Spurs, the more experience and wisdom he’ll accrue with regards to the club and the league.

Then there’s the matter of future transfer windows, where Tottenham can bring in more and more players, while offloading those that don’t fit Postecoglou’s style.

And then there’s the prospect of academy players making the grade and becoming senior first-team players.

Let’s hope we get to see more top talents who go into the first team and become future stars.