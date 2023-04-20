Daniel Levy says Tottenham takeover rumours are 'completely untrue'











Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has moved to rubbish rumours that he has received any offers for the club over the past couple of months.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding ENIC’s future at Tottenham since the turn of the year.

Firstly, CBS Sports reported back in January that Qatar Sports Investments chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, met with Levy for exploratory talks over minority investment in Tottenham.

Just over a month later, the Financial Times claimed that billionaire Jahm Najafi was readying a takeover bid to buy Spurs.

Now, Daniel Levy has told the Cambridge Union that these reports are ‘completely untrue’ and that he isn’t in active negotiations with anyone to sell the club.

Levy rubbishes takeover rumours

Levy was asked directly about the reports claiming that Spurs were attracting interest from Najafi and PSG chairman Al-Khelaifi over minority investment.

“I answer this question the way I’ve answered it for the last 22 years, so ENIC owns approximately 87 percent of the club, we have 30,000 shareholders, most of them are fans, and we have a duty to consider any proposals anyone wants to make,” the Spurs chairman responded.

“All I will say is that we’re not in negotiations with anybody, nor have we been over recent months and all the stuff that has been in the newspapers is completely untrue.”

It’s fair to say that Tottenham fans have grown frustrated with ENIC’s ownership model over the past few seasons.

The club have failed to push on after Levy has laid important foundations such as the new stadium and the state-of-the-art training facilities.

There has even been chants from sections of the Tottenham fan base calling for Levy and ENIC to leave the club.

But it seems that for the time being, ENIC have no plans to sell Tottenham anytime soon.

