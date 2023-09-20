Daniel Levy says there’s one thing James Maddison must stop doing at Tottenham now

Daniel Levy has admitted that he’s jokingly told James Maddison to stop driving a ‘red car’ to the Tottenham Hotspur training ground.

Levy spoke at a fans’ forum last night and was quizzed on the deal to bring Maddison to Tottenham over the summer.

Maddison was snapped up for around £40 million from Leicester City and has made quite the impact under Ange Postecoglou so far.

The 26-year-old has netted twice and registered two assists in five Premier League appearances for Spurs.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

His displays on the pitch have helped Tottenham to a brilliant start as they currently sit second in the league table.

Yet, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has admitted that he’s had a word with Maddison about his choice of car.

Levy on Maddison

Speaking at a 90-minute fan’s forum last night, as quoted by Football.London, Levy was asked about the signing of Maddison.

The Spurs chairman said: “James needs to learn that he can’t come to the training ground in a red car. I’ve told him. He’ll learn.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Of course, Levy is referring to Tottenham’s North London rivals as Arsenal famously wear red.

While Maddison’s choice of colour is up for debate at Spurs, his impact on the pitch certainly isn’t.

The England international is already shaping up to be one of the signings of the summer and he’s slotted in seamlessly at Tottenham.

He’s helped to fill the creative void left by Harry Kane and took to his new role as vice-captain brilliantly.