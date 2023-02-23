Daniel Levy pushed for Tottenham to sign Richarlison last summer











It is believed that Daniel Levy did a lot of the pushing for Tottenham Hotspur to sign Richarlison in the summer, with The Athletic suggesting that the Spurs chairman recognised before most that Everton may be prepared to sell the Brazilian.

It is fair to say that Richarlison’s time at Tottenham is yet to really get going. He is yet to open his account in the Premier League. In fact, he has been on the pitch for less time in the top-flight than Matt Doherty, who left in the January transfer window.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

There have been glimpses from the 25-year-old. However, Spurs broke their transfer record to sign him for £60 million. So you would imagine that it may not be too long before that decision comes under greater scrutiny should he continue to struggle to establish himself in the side.

Levy pushed for Richarlison deal

And it seems that the person who may drove the move for Richarlison was Levy.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

According to The Athletic, Levy did a lot of the work to bring the forward to North London. He apparently realised that Everton would be open to selling him for the right price before most other clubs. And clearly, he made the most of the opportunity.

Right now, it does appear that the gamble has not paid off. Richarlison has been unable to really break ahead of either Son Heung-min or Dejan Kulusevski in a campaign in which neither has been anywhere near their best.

Admittedly, some of that is down to injury. He missed a large portion of the season either side of the World Cup.

You would not be surprised to see Richarlison step up and turn his fortunes around. He did more than any other Everton player last season to keep them in the Premier League.

And he is someone approaching a half-century of Premier League goals in less than 200 games.

But as Tottenham approach a crunch period in their campaign, you really feel that it needs to click soon for Richarlison.