Daniel Levy planning masterstroke that’d make Harry Kane and Spurs fans ‘happy’

Tottenham Hotspur have done well in the summer transfer window so far.

Spurs have brought in a top manager in Ange Postecoglou and have made some very shrewd signings.

Now, Tottenham have arguably their biggest job of the summer – trying to convince Harry Kane to stay.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Spurs talisman’s contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires at the end of next season.

Tottenham don’t have much time to try and convince Kane to pen fresh terms.

If the England captain opts to leave, then this is the last chance Spurs have of getting good money for him.

But obviously, if they can get him to pen fresh terms at Tottenham, that’ll be cause for celebration at N17.

Graeme Bailey has now spoken about the state of play involving Spurs and Kane on the Talking Transfers podcast.

The transfer insider says sources have told him that Tottenham are willing to go as high as £400,000-a-week.

This would make him the first player in the Premier League to receive such a high salary.

Bailey believes this would make both Kane and the Tottenham fanbase very happy, given the intent from the board.

“We are being told roughly ball park would be £400k-a-week,” he said.

“That’s what Tottenham would be willing to go to.

“£350k-a-week is about the ceiling at the moment, he would be the first £400k-a-week player in the Premier League.

“That’s a big deal. I think he’d be happy to hear that Harry Kane.

“I think Tottenham fans would be happy to hear that Levy would be happy to go to that extent.”

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Our view

We all know how good Kane is. He’s one of the best strikers in the world, and he’s Tottenham through and through.

It’s good to hear that Daniel Levy is seemingly willing to offer Kane such a high contract.

And obviously, if Kane were to commit his future to the club, then there would be celebrations amid the Spurs fanbase.

Personally – and this is just the writer’s opinion – I think Spurs should sell up and reinvest the money into the squad.

If Kane stays, the narrative will be ‘Tottenham are running out of time to give Kane the trophy his career deserves’.

However, if Spurs sell Kane, the pressure will be off.

Kane can go off to try and win silverware, while Spurs can rebuild in their own time (relatively speaking) and reinvest the money they’ve made from the sale of the striker.