Daniel Levy now told he should be ‘furious’ at something Ange Postecoglou has done at Tottenham

Richard Keys has suggested Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy should be ‘furious’ with Ange Postecoglou after last week’s League Cup exit.

Keys has been writing in his latest blog post on his website and says he simply can’t understand why Postecoglou fielded a ‘reserve’ side at Craven Cottage.

Postecoglou has enjoyed a brilliant start in the Premier League as Spurs boss, having picked up three wins from four games.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Spurs thrashed Burnley 5-2 over the weekend after picking up wins against Bournemouth and Manchester United.

But Tottenham crashed out of the Carabao Cup last week at the first time of asking after a penalty shootout defeat at Fulham.

And Keys believes Daniel Levy should be furious with his new head coach after seeing another opportunity at silverware slip though their fingers.

Keys on Levy and Postecoglou

Keys wrote: “Spurs purred at Burnley. How Postecoglou must be regretting sending a reserve team out to play against Fulham in the League Cup.

“When you’ve had so many barren years without a trophy it’s a scandal to toss off a chance to win one. So few PL teams take the competition seriously and we know why, but it’s almost a gimme if you do.”

He added: “He got away with it because the League form has been so good, but I’d be furious if I was Daniel Levy. It was a poor call by Postecoglou.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Postecoglou made nine changes on the night and it’s fair to say it didn’t exactly pay off.

But it seems highly unlikely that Levy would be furious with Postecoglou after the job he’s done so far in North London.

The 58-year-old has completely transformed Tottenham’s style of play in just a matter of weeks and he’s rejuvenated the players, as well as the fans.