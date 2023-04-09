Daniel Levy makes Mauricio Pochettino decision in Tottenham manager chase











Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy will not be making a move to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager any time soon.

When Antonio Conte left the club, all the talk was of Pochettino making a sensational return to the London club.

However, Pochettino has yet to emerge at Tottenham and as it stands, Cristian Stellini has the job until the end of the season with Ryan Mason as his assistant.

Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

And while Tottenham will look to make an appointment in the summer, GiveMeSport’s Dean Jones says that the idea of Pochettino coming back simply doesn’t appeal to Daniel Levy as much as it once did.

“I wouldn’t say Pochettino is more likely to go to Real Madrid, but I would just say he’s open-minded about how this could play out,” Jones said.

“I know people like to think that Pochettino is turning down Tottenham because he wants Real Madrid, but that’s not strictly true. Daniel Levy is not as hot as he was on Pochettino. It’s as simple as that.”

Pochettino’s name has been thrown into the hat along with a number of other big names. The likes of Vincent Kompany, Luis Enqrique, and Julian Nagelsmann are all thought to be being considered by Spurs.

TBR’s View: Poch return might never happen

You can see both sides to the argument really and there is good reason why Levy doesn’t want Pochettino back.

The club has moved on since he left and really, he’s hardly done the most inspiring of jobs elsewhere while he’s been away from Tottenham as well.

Sometimes, going back to an ex is a big mistake and there might be a feeling of that here with Levy and Pochettino.

Of course, there are plus sides to getting Poch back as well. A lot of Tottenham fans are keen to see him return as well.

But right now, there does look like being other candidates out there who might be more suitable.