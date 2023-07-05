Tottenham Hotspur and Ivan Perisic are reportedly in talks to terminate his contract so that he can leave the club this summer.

Spurs signed the Croatian from Inter Milan on a free transfer last year. Antonio Conte was desperate to sign him, and Daniel Levy obliged even though he was 33 years old.

Now, Conte is gone and Perisic wants to go too. He is attracting interest from Turkey, and Fanatik, as relayed on SportWitness, has shared the latest on the situation.

Tottenham in talks to terminate Ivan Perisic’s contract

Ivan Perisic is Tottenham‘s fourth highest-paid player after Harry Kane, Tanguy Ndombele and Son Heung-min (Spotrac).

The Croatian was free to demand such a package because he joined Spurs on a free transfer last year. That is now proving to be a problem for Levy and Co.

Perisic, now 34, is surplus to requirements at Spurs and has to leave the club. Fenerbache are keen to sign him, but it would be very difficult for them to pay a transfer fee as well as match his wage demands.

Tottenham would rather let him go than keep paying his wages this summer, which is why the report claims Spurs are ready to tear up his contract and let him leave for free.

That would suit Fenerbahce, who are apparently waiting for talks between Perisic and Tottenham to conclude before they can make a move.

TBR View:

This would be the best thing for all parties involved.

By terminating Perisic’s contract, Daniel Levy will get rid of the Croatian’s huge wages, the player himself can leave and get a big pay-day elsewhere, and Fenerbahce or any other interested side can sign him for free.

This is the perfect scenario for Tottenham, even though Perisic – branded as ‘unbelievable‘ by Danny Murphy on BBC One (broadcast on 17/12; 16:41) – is capable of the extraordinary on his day.

It will be interesting to see where Perisic will end up if he leaves Tottenham this summer.