Daniel Farke says Leeds have a 23-year-old who’s ‘blessed’ with great stamina

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has praised Ethan Ampadu for his “good endurance” and says he’s not worried about the player’s workload for now.

The Whites signed Ampadu from Chelsea in the summer, and he has been one of the standout performers at Elland Road so far this term.

Ampadu has played the full 90 minutes in each of Leeds’ seven Championship games so far this term, as well as their two League Cup outings.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

He has helped the Whites pick up three consecutive league clean sheets, including against Hull, when Joe Rodon was shown two yellow cards and was sent off.

‘Not just a gut feeling’

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Watford at Elland Road, Farke sung Ampadu’s praises in terms of his stamina.

“With Ethan I’m not worried because he’s in good shape has played many, many games also in a good rhythm and he seems to be okay,” he told Leeds Live on Friday.

When asked whether he’d be keeping an eye on Ampadu’s fitness, Farke replied: “Well, I always have an eye on each of my players.

“So when I got the feeling okay there is a player who needs a bit of protection or needs sometimes also a rest, I will do this.

“But Ethan is also blessed with a good body, with good endurance, and also the ability to recover pretty quick. It’s not just a gut feeling.

“So the experience and the gut feeling of coaches is quite important. But we also are pretty careful with our sport science, with our physios, with our doctors.

“If something flares up and also like the objective datas, if he’s ready and recovered, we are quite careful.”

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Our view

It’s great to see Ampadu make such a good impact at Leeds since his summer move. He looks like an inspired signing.

In the Championship, having players with stamina who can consistently play two or three games a week is a huge asset.

Obviously Ampadu will need rest from time to time, as is the case from pretty much every player. But Farke is on top of it and carefully monitoring things, so it’s all good.