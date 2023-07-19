Daniel Farke personally spoke to 22-year-old to convince him to join Leeds this summer

Daniel Farke personally spoke to Ethan Ampadu to convince him to make the switch to Leeds United this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic, with the outlet claiming that Farke will have control over which players are brought in this summer.

Leeds officially announced the signing of Ampadu from Chelsea today as the defender penned a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old has racked up experience in the Premier League with Sheffield United and has spent the last two seasons in Serie A.

Farke will be hoping to re-shape the Leeds squad in his image over the coming weeks and bringing in Ampadu is a brilliant start.

And it seems the German boss played a key role in convincing the defender to make the switch to Elland Road.

Farke convinced Ampadu to join Leeds

The Athletic claims that Farke had the final say on bringing in Ampadu this summer.

It’s noted that the former Norwich boss even held talks with the Welshman to convince him to make the switch to Yorkshire.

There is an agreement that from here on out, Farke will make the ultimate decision on Leeds’ signings this summer.

Ampadu didn’t really get his opportunity at Chelsea and has spent the majority of his first-team career out on loan.

But he’s an experienced international who has racked up a total of 43 appearances for Wales.

Of course, Leeds have already lost a few first-team regulars after suffering relegation from the Premier League, including the likes of Robin Koch and Rodrigo Moreno.

Some departures were certainly to be expected after dropping down to the Championship, but under new ownership and an exciting coach in Farke, Leeds will be hoping to build a side capable of challenging for promotion.

And signing Ampadu is certainly a positive start to the summer window for Leeds.