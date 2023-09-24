Daniel Farke now says there’s a ‘top class’ Leeds player putting in amazing performances in training

After yesterday’s quite brilliant win over Watford, Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was quick to leap to the praise of Charlie Cresswell.

Despite not playing a minute, Farke was keen to point out that the 21-year-old was still crucial to the win.

Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Farke was full of praise for Cresswell’s approach in Leeds training and said he was really pushing on the likes of Pascal Struijk.

Speaking in his press conference via Leeds Live Farke commented that Cresswell was ready to play if anyone’s levels dropped.

Farke said: “I don’t just praise the players on the pitch today like our centre-backs but it is also good we have players like for example, Charlie Cresswell.

“He makes sure he trains each and every training session with top class performances and mentality.

“He holds the pressure high because the likes of Pascal or Joe or today Liam, they know they can’t afford to play with two-percent concentration levels less.

“Because there is a top class player who waits for his success.”

And these comments would bode well for Cresswell having a future at Leeds under Farke.

Farke said Cresswell is ready to play for Leeds

Leeds of course have a very strong centre-back department for the Championship.

And as he proved during his loan at Millwall last season, Cresswell would be ready to start for a lot of sides at this level.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

It’s clear from Farke’s comments that he too believes Cresswell is very unfortunate to be missing out at Leeds right now.

Nonetheless, it would seem that the 21-year-old is approaching the situation with an excellent attitude.

Cresswell will be confident that his chance will come during a very long season for Leeds.

And it’ll be reassuring to hear such complimentary words from his manager.

Farke’s side look like they are really catching form now and yesterday’s win marks four clean sheets in a row.

Moreover, the likes of Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter are really starting to get going at the other end of the pitch.