Daniel Farke likely to start ‘outstanding’ Leeds youngster vs Millwall, despite all his new signings

Archie Gray is likely to keep his place in Daniel Farke’s Leeds United side despite the influx of midfielders close to deadline day.

That’s according to a report in The Athletic that shares that Gray is likely to keep his place away to Millwall.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This is on the back of Leeds sanctioning late deals for Werder Bremen’s Ilia Gruev and Glasgow Rangers’ Glen Kamara.

Of course, Kamara has already made his debut for the club replacing Gray off of the bench.

And Gray keeping his Leeds place when club football resumes would be a massive show of faith by Farke.

The 17-year-old has started every game this season under his new manager and it doesn’t seem that will change for now.

Of course, Gray may have been concerned that added arrivals would mean his game time will reduce.

Farke hasn’t had a ton of options in the period in which he’s consistently started the midfielder.

Both Gruev and Kamara are internationally capped footballers and will provide much needed competition.

Farke likely to keep Gray in his Leeds team

It’s clear that Daniel Farke is keen to have strong competition in several areas of his side.

For a long time Leeds’ team selection has been focused on the players least out of form or not injured.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

However, there’s now an excellent pool of talent, especially for the Championship.

None more so than up front.

Along with Joel Piroe, who has hit the ground running at the club, Farke has Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt at his disposal.

An embarrassment of riches.

And although Bamford has struggled to show any kind of consistency with his fitness in recent years, all should be goal-scorers at this level.

Although likely to start against Millwall, ‘outstanding’ Gray is now one of several Leeds players who need to perform well otherwise Farke will turn to other good options.