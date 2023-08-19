Daniel Farke hails ‘excellent’ 25-year-old Leeds player

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke praised Daniel James for his efforts in their Friday night draw.

The Whites came from behind to draw 1-1 with West Brom at Elland Road.

Leeds conceded in the 52nd minute in controversial circumstances.

Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Brandon Thomas-Asante got the final touch on a close-range effort that wrongfooted Illan Meslier.

However, the effort appeared to brush the Baggies player’s hand on the way into the Leeds net.

Leeds fought back and restored parity in the 72nd minute through Luke Ayling.

He rose above Erik Pieters to head home a neat James delivery from the left flank.

Along with his assist, the 25-year-old delivered an impressive performance overall.

As per Leeds Live, it was ‘of his best games for Leeds in a very long time.

‘Constantly proved to be the best outlet for Leeds in the final third.

‘Pace, dribbling and movement kept the defenders guessing and his final product was better than usual.

‘Created numerous chances and produced two of the evening’s best efforts.’

He’s on a really good path’

Speaking after the game, Farke raved about James and believes he’s on the right path.

The Leeds boss also spoke about what the £25million man can do to improve further.

“I think he was excellent today,” Farke told Leeds Live. “He created so many good situations for us and brought us pace into the game.

“I think first of all he needs a bit of rhythm so he had difficult season.

“He needs a bit of confidence but not just confidence also to work on his game because there are a few topics in his game where he can improve from his positioning also, from his options.

“We work a lot on him to give him options how he can create chances, how he can assist, how he can score goals he brought himself today in many, many good situations, certainly sometimes the goalkeeper was there with outstanding saves.

Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

“I also want him to be greedy to go into the box and into the danger area and I think he’s improving at the moment from game to game and if he right now also adds even a few more end products to his game then he can be outstanding for this level, a great, great assist today.

“I’m happy with this and I’m pretty sure if he keeps going like this and works like this he will be also off the mark in terms of goals quite soon and he’s on a really good path.”

Our view

Despite spending last season out on loan, James has come back to Leeds and got on with the job at hand.

Considering others have jumped ship at the first opportunity, it’s good to see James stay put to try and get Leeds back in the top flight.

And obviously putting in outstanding performances like he did on Friday night will endear him even more to the fans.