Newcastle United star Dan Burn has labelled Manchester United duo Antony and Marcus Rashford as ‘world-class’ players after facing them today.

The Magpies picked up a well-deserved 2-0 win over the Red Devils St James’ Park on Sunday after second-half goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson.

Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly be disappointed with his side’s display as they were completely outfought by a spirited Newcastle team.

Burn epitomised the Magpies’ performance as he dealt with the threats of both Rashford and Antony admirably.

The 30-year-old was spotted celebrating after he made a brilliant tackle to deny Rashford on the counter-attack during the first-half.

And despite limiting both Rashford and Antony throughout the game, Burn has praised the duo and labelled them as world-class players.

Burn praises ‘world-class’ Man United duo

Speaking to Sky Sports, Burn was asked about the tackle he made on Rashford and how he found playing against the England star, as well as Antony.

“Yeah, tough players,” the Newcastle man said. “Obviously world-class players. I think Antony has given us a few good games, [he’s] very skilful.

“To have that extra emotion when I play at home so I think that comes out sometimes and probably goes a little bit too far.”

Antony and Rashford did swap sides throughout the game, but it had little effect on Burn as he continued to stifle the threat each player posed.

Of course, Rashford has been exceptional for Ten Hag’s side since the World Cup, but he didn’t manage to get into the game today.

As for Antony, he has shown glimpses of quality but he has failed to produce consistent performances since moving to Old Trafford from Ajax.

Ten Hag will need to rally his side over the coming weeks after a poor run of form following the League Cup final win over the Magpies.

United now find themselves in a battle for a top-four finish after they were seen as outsiders for the Premier League title not too long ago.

Newcastle seem to have real momentum once again now and after today’s win, they will be full of confidence heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

