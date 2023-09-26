Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has admitted that winger Anthony Gordon has been ‘on fire’ this season.

Burn featured on the Monday Night Club after a meteoric result against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Eddie Howe would have wanted a response from his side after a goalless draw against AC Milan in the Champions League.

He certainly got that as his side put eight past Sheffield United in a record-breaking win for the side.

No team in the Premier League has ever had eight different scorers in one match as Newcastle shared out the spoils.

The scoreline doesn’t quite reflect how close the match was in the opening moments.

Had Luke Thomas scored his early chance then it might have been a very different match.

However, Anthony Gordon changed the game when he came on for Harvey Barnes after the winger picked up an injury.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Dan Burn has admitted that although Gordon may not be happy with how his time at Newcastle started, he’s been incredible this season.

The 22-year-old is quickly becoming one of the most effective players at Eddie Howe’s disposal.

Burn very impressed with Newcastle teammate Gordon

Speaking about the young forward, Burn said: “I feel like it takes a while to be able to play in this team, just the amount of information you’ve got to take in, pressing, on the ball, different patterns that we use.

“You’ve seen it with other signings, even for instance Anthony Gordon.

“He came in in January and probably didn’t hit the ground running as quickly as he would have liked.

“But if you look now he’s been on fire at the start of the season where I think he’s getting used to playing with the players around him, I thought he was brilliant in midweek in Milan and brilliant yesterday as well.”

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Anthony Gordon continues to prove people wrong after a slow start to life on Tyneside and was phenomenal on Sunday.

Shay Given has agreed with Burn that Gordon now looks like a completely different player at Newcastle this season.

There were a few raised eyebrows when Newcastle spent £45m on the 22-year-old from Everton in January based on his output at Goodison Park.

However, he’s quickly beginning to justify that fee.