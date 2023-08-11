‘Currently’: Sky journalist has just delivered shock Harry Kane update, Tottenham making ‘change’

Harry Kane was never going to get out of Tottenham that easily, was he?

The England captain has reportedly agreed a deal to join Bayern Munich, and Fabrizio Romano had even said that it was a done deal.

However, here we are just a few hours on, and it looks like Tottenham are, once again, messing around on this front.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, Harry Kane has now made a U-turn on his way to the airport as Tottenham are trying to make a last-minute change to this deal.

Spurs are looking to alter this deal at the final moments, and if this isn’t the most Tottenham Hotspur update we’ve ever seen, we don’t know what is.

Tottenham have always been ultra-reluctant to let Kane go, and like a dog with a bone, they’re going to fight to the bitter end.

We don’t know what the hold-up is on this deal, but the fact of the matter is that it’s not a good look for Spurs.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

The last thing Tottenham want is an unamicable break-up with Kane. After all, he’s been one of their most loyal and greatest players in their history, but with these last-minute tweaks and messing about, the striker has every reason to be annoyed with his club right now.

It’s clear that Kane is ready to make this move, and Tottenham had accepted a bid 24 hours ago, but now, once again, club-to-club negotiations are proving to be an issue.

Unlike Harry Kane’s flight, this move seems to be up in the air at the moment, and it would appear that, as things stand, Kane is not 100% certain to join Bayern.