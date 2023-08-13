Crystal Palace want to sign ‘sharpshooter’ compared with Ronaldo and are willing to double his wages

Crystal Palace are looking for a new striker and reports have shared that they are willing to double the wages of one former Premier League striker.

With Crystal Palace only having two natural strikers at the club, they need to strengthen. Reports have linked them with a move for Che Adams.

Now, new reports from The Sun have emphasised that Crystal Palace are wanting to tempt the forward back to the Premier League, and they are willing to double his wages and offer him £60,000-a-week.

At the moment, the only way that Southampton, who got relegated from the Premier League last season, would sell the forward this summer is if they have a replacement first.

Crystal Palace willing to double wages of Che Adams

The fact that Crystal Palace want to double the wages of Che Adams emphasises how much they want to sign the player with six goals for Scotland.

Last season in the Premier League, Adams only managed five goals. Despite this, he has shown more of a prolific eye in former seasons, with his best tally in the Premier League in one season being nine goals. When at his best, he has been called a ‘sharpshooter‘ and compared with Ronaldo and Jermain Defoe.

Crystal Palace definitely need better attacking options. Jean-Philippe Mateta only managed two goals in the Premier League last season and he is our only attacking cover.

Edouard has emphasised that he can shine in the division as he scored in Palace’s first game of the season yesterday, but with Wilfried Zaha gone and Michael Olise injured the club need more options.

The fact that he has never managed over nine goals in the division maybe asks the question as to whether Crystal Palace should be willing to double his wages.

There are a lot of exciting attacking prospects across Europe and it may be better to look elsewhere for a new forward this summer.