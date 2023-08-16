Crystal Palace want to sign ‘great talent’ who is ‘very fast’, clubs are not far off in valuation

Crystal Palace are on the hunt for attacking talent and their pursuit for one player has not gone as planned this summer.

According to Record, Abdul Issahaku Fatawu is an attacking player Crystal Palace were wanting to sign this summer.

Their interest was big and they apparently decided to make a bid for the Sporting Lisbon player. The bid they apparently made was around £7million.

The report goes on to say that this bid is not enough. Sporting Lisbon apparently want around £13million. Despite the initial rejection, talks are still ongoing. The two clubs look to not be far off in terms of the valuation for the player.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Crystal Palace target Issahaku Fatawu

It will be very interesting to see if Crystal Palace up their bid for Issahaku Fatawu this summer. Arguably, they really need some attacking depth as soon as possible.

Wilfried Zaha has left the club and reports are suggesting that Michael Olise is on his way to Chelsea. These are Palace’s best two wingers from last season.

Fatawu is only 19 years-old, so he is clearly seen as a player for the future but also one who can come into the team at Palace.

The right-winger is highly-rated, and has been hailed a ‘great talent‘ and also is ‘very fast‘. This is the exact type of things you want to hear about a young winger.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He looks like he could be a very exciting signing for the Eagles. Hopefully, they move sooner rather than later to make a move for him.

They started the season off with a win but definitely need to add some depth to their squad if they want to battle for a top-half finish.