Crystal Palace want to sign ‘golden’ player likened to Arjen Robben – journalist

The latest claims from journalist Jack Rosser suggests that Crystal Palace want to sign winger Arnaut Danjuma this summer.

Jack Rosser, who is a football reporter for The Sun has reported Crystal Palace’s interest in the player, who was on loan at Tottenham last season.

He tweeted: “Crystal Palace keen on Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma. Expectation is he comes back to the Premier League despite Tottenham not taking up option to buy. Villarreal want around £25million, but open to another loan.”

As well as a spell at Spurs, Danjuma also played in England with Bournemouth in both the Premier League and the Championship.

(Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace want Arnaut Danjuma

Crystal Palace wanting to sign a left-winger is no shock. This is emphasised more due to the fact that currently winger Wilfried Zaha is now available to leave as his contract expired.

With the player still unsure about his future, the Eagles need to make sure they have a good replacement lined up. Danjuma is an ideal option.

The ‘exceptional’ Dutch international may not have set the world alight at Spurs, but the club had all sorts of problems last season.

The 26 year-old showed his quality over the years at Villarreal and Bournemouth. He managed 39 goals and 12 assists in 103 appearances for both of these clubs.

Playing consistently at a team like Palace is exactly what Danjuma needs. He has the quality to excel in the division and the Eagles definitely need some depth in attack.

They only have two natural strikers, whilst Zaha could leave. If they want to push themselves into the top halves then they need signings like Danjuma.

‘Golden player’

In 2021, Rafael van der Vaart told VoetbalZone that Danjuma reminded him of Netherlands legend Arjen Robben.

“We have a golden player on our hands,” he said. “He can decide something, like Robben.

“Gave him the ball, something is happening. Danjuma has that. He makes you sit on the edge of your seat.”