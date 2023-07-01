Crystal Palace want £40k-a-week PL star on free transfer, former PL winner wants to stay in London

The latest reports suggest that Crystal Palace want to sign Premier League star Willian on a free transfer this summer window.

According to TEAMtalk, the winger has not been able to agree a contract extension with Fulham. His contract with the club expired in June.

The report suggests that the Brazilian could not agree a deal because Fulham were only offering him a one-year contract. He apparently wants more than that.

This news has seen clubs monitor the player. The report suggests that one of the interested parties are Crystal Palace. The club want to attempt to sign him on a free transfer and the player apparently prefers to stay in London.

It is no shock to see the Eagles in the market for a right-winger. It was recently reported that key player Michael Olise picked up a hamstring injury with France U21’s and could be out for months.

Willian, who was on £40,000-a-week at Fulham, would be an ideal candidate to fill in for the Frenchman and also become a good squad player for the Eagles.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal star, who has won the Premier League twice, would add some great quality and much-needed experience to the squad.

The Eagles could also lose Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer this summer. The great thing about Willian is that he is very versatile. The 34 year-old can play on either wing and this could be a vital asset for the Eagles.

With an abundance of Premier League goals, great experience and a winning mentality, Willian seems like an ideal transfer on a free signing.