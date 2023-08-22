Crystal Palace want £25m ace who has a ‘natural instinct’ for scoring, he’s a ‘top’ target for Hodgson

New reports suggest that Crystal Palace are looking to improve their attacking options and are now wanting to sign Kelechi Iheanacho.

Crystal Palace have looked strong in their first two games of the season but they have definitely lacked a strong attacking threat.

With Wilfried Zaha gone and Michael Olise injured, it is hard for them to score a lot of goals. Now, reports from the Evening Standard are saying they want to bolster their attack by signing Iheanacho.

The report goes on to say that Palace are chasing the Leicester striker. Apparently, the club will make a move for the player if Mateta leaves this summer. Hodgson has made him ‘one of his top transfer targets’.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

Crystal Palace target Iheanacho

The 26 year-old would definitely be a great player for the club to sign this summer transfer window. They definitely need more attackers.

Even if Mateta were to stay, he only managed two goals last season and this adds a lot of pressure on current starter Odsonne Edouard.

In his 210 appearances for Leicester, Iheanacho has managed 56 goals and 34 assists. This is a great tally for the player.

His former manager Brendan Rodgers said the forward had a ‘natural instinct‘ for scoring goals and that is exactly what the club needs.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

If he is a top target for Hodgson then the Eagles should be doing everything they can to try and bring the player to Selhurst Park. The player signed for Leicester for £25million.

Palace should be targeting a top half finish after being the the Premier League for over a decade and signings like Iheanacho would help boost the squad.