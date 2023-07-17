Crystal Palace stepping up interest in ‘unbelievable’ Everton player

Crystal Palace are stepping up their interest in Everton’s Demarai Gray as the Eagles look to strengthen the ranks for the new season.

Palace have been one of the quieter teams in the window so far. Their focus seems to be on keeping their key men, with the likes of Guehi, Andersen and Zaha all the subject of interest from elsewhere.

However, it does look like they could make a move to bring at least one player in, with The Mail reporting that Everton’s Gray is on their list.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Writing in his weekly transfer newsletter, the Mail’s Simon Jones claims that Palace have now stepped up their interest in Gray, who also has offers from Saudia Arabia.

Gray has been one of the more positive players for Everton in recent times. However, with Sean Dyche putting his stamp on things at Goodison Park, the former Birmingham man could be allowed to leave.

Indeed, the player himself is believed to be keen on exploring a new start.

Palace, then, could well be an option for Gray if they do continue to firm up their interest.

Time for a change

Demarai Gray has probably played himself into a move away from Everton. While he still has some inconsistencies to his game, he’s still produced some good moments for the Toffees.

Palace might be a smart move for him. They’re known for playing through their wide players and Gray would slot in nicely to the set up at Selhurst Park.

Lauded by Rio Ferdinand as an ‘unbelievable‘ signing for Everton when he first broke into the team, Gray will feel he still has plenty to offer at Premier League level.

He might not be one of the more expensive transfers of the summer. But in terms of effectiveness for what is likely to be a small fee, Gray will prove a shrewd signing for Palace.