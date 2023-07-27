Crystal Palace should leapfrog hesitant London rivals to land ‘top-quality’ winger for just £8m – TBR View

Crystal Palace have reportedly been interested in making a move for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Now seems like the perfect time for the Eagles to make a move due to other interested parties being hesitant to sign him.

Reports claimed that Crystal Palace were keen on the winger and have been monitoring his situation at Chelsea this summer. The same reports suggested London rivals Fulham were also keen.

Now, journalist for The Guardian Ed Aarons has claimed that Fulham are not meeting Chelsea’s asking price for the winger.

He tweeted: “Told that Fulham remain frontrunners to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi but have yet to meet Chelsea’s asking price of around £8m.”

Crystal Palace should make a move for Hudson-Odoi

With Fulham clearly hesitant to meet the reported £8million valuation Chelsea have placed on Hudson-Odoi, now feels like the perfect time for Palace to act.

The winger has somewhat high wages of around £120k-a-week, but the Eagles now do not have to pay Wilfried Zaha’s £130k-a-week wages following the club legend leaving.

Of course, they will be spending a lot on the wages of the Chelsea winger, but they desperately need attacking signings this summer and Hudson-Odoi looks like one of the best out there.

He is still only 22 years-old and has bags of potential. The winger is also very versatile and can play in multiple positions.

The “top quality” Champions League winner has an eye for goal and can assist. He could definitely be a potential Wilfried Zaha replacement.

The Eagles seem to be good at helping young talent from bigger clubs regain their confidence and get back to their best.

It seems like now, Palace should leapfrog their hesitant London rivals to land the target for just £8m