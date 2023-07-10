Crystal Palace one of many clubs that are interested in signing £120k-a-week PL star

The latest reports suggest that Donny van de Beek is attracting a lot of interest this summer and one of the interested clubs is Crystal Palace.

According to 90min, many clubs across England and Europe are interested in making a move for the Dutchman. These clubs include Inter and AC Milan, as well as Roma, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Sevilla.

Some of the teams in Europe have made enquiries, whilst the Eagles are currently monitoring van de Beek. They are apparently assessing his situation to identify if there is a possibility that he could join this summer.

With so many clubs interested, it is no doubt going to be a very tough battle for the Eagles to win. A lot of the clubs who want to sign him are playing in European competitions.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Crystal Palace interested in van de Beek

The Eagles have already allowed central midfielders James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has headed back to Arsenal now that his loan has expired at Crystal Palace.

Due to this, the club definitely need to strengthen in the midfield. They have already done so by signing Jefferson Lerma but another central midfielder would be good business.

The issue with van de Beek is that he has struggled to thrive in the Premier League at Manchester United. He was a great player with Ajax, but perhaps the Premier League is too tough for him

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

The 26 year-old only featured seven times in the Premier League last season. This, combined with the fact that he is on £120k-a-week makes the signing feel like a big risk for a club like Palace who try to not massively overspend.

Due to this, it definitely seems like it would be a better idea to look at other options elsewhere or look towards their top academy.

They have midfielders like David Ozoh, who Patrick Vieira gave a Premier League debut too. It is most definitely worth giving these academy products who have big potential a go.