Crystal Palace on alert as 'great' £10m ace's contract talks with current club stall - report











There has been a huge boost in the pursuit of Jack Clarke for interested clubs like Crystal Palace as contracts talks have reportedly stalled with his current club.

According to teamTALK, Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Brentford and Burnley “are on alert” after talks for a new deal at Sunderland for Jack Clarke has now stalled.

According to the report, Sunderland are really keen to try and tie Clarke down to a new deal to try and stop other clubs signing him this summer.

Clarke still has three years left on his deal. The fact that the Championship side are very keen to give him a new long-term contract now shows the quality he has.

Crystal Palace want Jack Clarke

The “great” winger is only 22 years old but he is one of the most exciting talents in the Championship. This profile of player is one which Palace love to sign.

At Selhurst Park, players like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, both signed from the Championship, are thriving. They have the potential to move to a big club in the future.

Clarke, who reportedly has a £10million price tag, looks to be someone who fits this profile. Contract talks stalling will definitely put the Eagles on high alert and that is great news for the club.

Clarke did have a chance in the Premier League when he joined Spurs, but the move was perhaps too early in his career.

Now with some great Championship experience under his belt, clubs are willing to give him another chance in the top flight.

With his quality and potential, this potential signing would be one which suits Palace and one which no doubt will reward the club long-term.

